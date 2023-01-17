Tanzania: Model Integrated Primary School Launched in Masasi

THE government has launched a model integrated Primary School in Masasi District Mtwara Region, to provide inclusive education in the area.

Christened Lukuledi Maalumu Primary School, it has been built by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology through Tanzania Education and Skills for Productive Jobs Programme (ESPJ).

The Minister for Education, Science and Technology Professor Adolf Mkenda inaugurated the school, which its construction had cost 1.4bn/-, saying it was the first model integrated school to be built in the country.

"The school we are launching today (Saturday) is the first model integrated primary school of its kind in Tanzania," he said.

The minister said the school has unique and quality school infrastructures required to accommodate children with special needs.

He mentioned some of the unique buildings as dormitories that have self-contained rooms for disabled children using wheelchairs.

The school also includes classrooms with comfortable spaces for disabled children and offices in-between to help teachers monitor the movement of all children while learning in classrooms.

The school is also equipped with special rooms for handling children with poor hearing. Other infrastructures include garages for offering vocational training to the needy and vulnerable children.

Prof Mkenda stressed the need for parents and guardians to ensure all children with disabilities are taken to the school, saying the government is well prepared to handle them ensuring they receive the right to education.

He said the government is committed to ensure all the required facilities are provided to schools including teachers and all other staff to handle special needs children.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, the School Head Teacher Mr Geoffrey Amrima said the school is capable of accommodating over 300 students including children with disabilities.