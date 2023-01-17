Rwanda: Confusion Over Delayed University of Kigali Graduation

Over 1,400 students from the University of Kigali (UoK) who were supposed to graduate on Friday, December 2 are in confusion following unexplained delays which the University and High Education Council (HEC) have failed to answer.

Students who spoke to The New Times say the university did not communicate reasons for the postponement or give them the next date for graduation.

Fformer Students' Guild President Charles Gakwerere said, "I tried getting information on what happened since everything was ready, but no one gave me feedback."

The New Times also learnt that HEC asked UoK to submit students assessment copies for the Council to ascertain if the graudands had the required marks following claims of fraud in the examination processes.

Sources say that the process is what has since delayed the graduation.

Fidella Ingabire, from the school of Business Management, said, "we fulfilled what was required of us to graduate but we are not informed of what happened or when the graduation will happen. This has affected all our plans including furthering out education."

Ingabire shares the same concern with her fellow student, Aime Kibibi, who said that in the event there is no formal communication of what delayed the graduation, rumours may eventually mislead students.

When contacted for a comment, the Director General of HEC, Rose Mukankomeje, said, "In order to graduate, there are requirements that the University has to fulfil. In this case UoK is aware of what is missing for graduation. You can link with UoK leadership for more details."

UoK was not forthcoming with details about the delays.

Felix Maringe, UoK's Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of academics denied The New Times an interview on the matter and only claimed that 'there are things that need to be accomplished before a graduation date is announced."