Rwanda/Zimbabwe: U19 T20 World Cup - Rwanda Hoping to Make Amends Against Zimbabwe

17 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Rwandan national U19 female cricket team will be hoping to bounce back on Tuesday, January 16 when they face Zimbabwe in the second game of Group B at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup going on in South Africa.

Rwanda lost their opening game to Pakistan by eight wickets on Sunday and have an uphill task to overcome their fellow Africans in Tuesday's clash as they eye a place in the next round.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, could not stand the firepower of England who were demolished by 174 runs and a victory over Leonard Nhamburo's girls would bring them back in the race and avoid early elimination.

Rwandan captain Gisele Ishimwe admitted that they lost the opening game against Pakistan on 'small details' but insists the team has rectified their errors ahead of Zimbabwe tie at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

"We were so close but just one small detail cost us against Pakistan. We hope to adjust the small errors we made during the first game so we can win the Zimbabwe game." Ishimwe stated in the post-match press conference.

"We've been following Zimbabwe and there is a high chance that we can bounce back with a win," she added.

The Rwandan coach Leonard Nhamburo is a Zimbabwean and he knows the opponent very well which could work in favor of his side.

While Rwanda will rely on both Ishimwes (Henriette and Gisele) who had a great game against Pakistan, Zimbabwe will be counting on right arm speedster Kudzai Chigora who had 33/1 in four overs and was the most economical bowler in the defeat to England.

