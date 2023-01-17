Asmara, 16 January 2023- 23rd Eritrean community festival in Australia and New Zealand was colorfully conducted from 13 to 15 January in Melbourne under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

The festival that featured photo exhibition of historical buildings of Asmara, the journey of struggle for national independence and nation building, seminar on the objective situation in the homeland as well as children's programs was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ.

Speaking at the event in which communities and organizations as well as invited guests took part, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, indicating on the significance of festivals in the preservation of culture and transferring the history and noble societal values to the young generation, called on the nationals to strengthen organization and participation in the national affairs.

Mr. Mehari also commended the strong participation of youth at the festival and those that contributed for the successful implementation of the event.

Mr. Bruce Lancashire, Mayor of Brimbank City, appreciating the strong organization of national he witnessed, expressed readiness to support the nationals in all their endeavors.

Mr. Kidane Ginbot, chairman of Eritrean community in Victoria on his part called on parents to strengthen participation in the effort to transfer the noble societal values to the young generation.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq also gave seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.