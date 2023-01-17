Kenya, EU to Bolster Local Food Production Through Capacity Building,Technology

Nairobi — Kenya is set to partner with the European Union to bolster local food production aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security in the country.

The partnership was arrived at following talks between European Union envoy to Kenya Henriette Geiger and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The Ambassador expressed their commitment to supporting the government's initiatives on food security, following prolonged drought that saw reduced crop harvest and loss of livestock.

The EU Ambassador to Kenya said that the support will also be extended to local small-scale farmers to improve their incomes and food production.

Other areas of collaboration highlighted in the meeting include training more youth on agriculture, mechanization on farming practices and land digitization programme.

"The EU is keen to partner with the Kenyan government to enhance food security and increase incomes through improving the competitiveness and diversity of agricultural market systems and livelihoods," she said.

Welcoming the initiative, CS Linturi said the partnership is timely as it comes at a time when the government is implementing strategies to support food production including issuing subsidized fertilizers, so as to put an end to food insecurity.

The CS also noted that the partnership will be key in impacting Kenyan farmers with new technological advancements, capacity building, market linkages and increasing youth participation in agriculture.

These interventions he said will involve all 47 devolved units.

"I am excited by this partnership which will go a long way in aiding our ambitious plan to modernize and transform agriculture as outlined by the President," Linturi stated.

Also present in the meeting were Principal Secretaries Harsama Kello (Crops Development Principal Secretary) and Harry Kimutai (Livestock Development).