Kenya: Who Will Be Crowned Best? Soya Release Final Shortlist for Awards

Nairobi — The 2022 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) shortlist has been trimmed to the final five ahead of the gala night event to bestaged in three days' time, on the 20th of January, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Last year's SOYA winners 100m star, Ferdinand Omanyala and 1500m Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon headline the list in the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year nominees.

Omanyala will battle it out with marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, 800m Olympic and World champion, Emmanuel Korir, boxer Nick 'Commander' Okoth and rally star Karan Patel.

In the corresponding women's category, Kipyegon will face it off with history maker tennis sensational, Angela Okutoyi, who won a first ever grand slam title for Kenya, Commonwealth Games champion, Mary Moraa, her 5000m counterpart, Beatrice Chebet and golfer, Naomi Wafula.

Serah Wangari, Beryl Wamira and Linnet Fwamba will face it off with para-lifter Hellen Wawira and last year's winner of the Sportswoman Living with a Disability, renowned paralympian, Nancy Chelangat.

The 19th edition of the SOYA gala that makes a comeback to the capital city from the county editions held in Mombasa, Naivasha and Kakamega. The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), Lotto Foundation, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Safaricom PLC and the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) are a majority of the sponsors who have partnered with SOYA to ensure our sportsmen and women who hoist the Kenyan flag up high in the local and international are indeed celebrated for a job well done.

The men's list of the Sportsman Living with a disability category has Deaflympians Simon Kibai, who is the defending champion, golfer Isaac Makokha, Ian Wambui, Lucas Wandia and wheelchair athlete Wesley Sang.

The top five for the Most Promising Boy category are: World Under-20 champion, Reynold Kipkorir, rally driver, Karamveer Singh, golfer Andrew Wahome, weight lifter Joshua Amunga and Judoka, David Katana.

For the Most Promising Girl category, the nominees are: basketballer Medina Okot, weightlifter Rachel Achieng, Commonwealth Games champion, Jackline Chepkoech, 3000m champion Betty Chelangat and 3000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich in the World Under-20 championships held in Cali, Colombia.

Dennis Mwanja of Kenya Lionesses (Rugby) battles it out for the Coach of the Year award alongside Japheth Munala of KCB women's volleyball, Para-lifter tactician, David Waore, Sammy Kiki of KPA men's basketball and his counterpart Anthony Ojukwu of KPA women's side.

The Sports team men contention will be amongst the 4 X 100m relay team that won gold at the Africa championships, handball side the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPBA) rugby teams Menengai Oilers 7s and Kabras Sugar RFC who won the Kenya Cup.

The corresponding women's team will see the Kenya Lionesses 15s side, Strathmore Scorpions hockey team, Nairobi Water handball squad, the 4 X 400m Commonwealth Games team and KCB volleyball side.

TOP FIVE NOMINEES

MOST PROMISING PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR BOY

Reynold Kipkorir -Athletics

Karamveer Singh - Motorsport

Andrew Wahome - Golf

Joshua Amunga - Weightlifting

David katana - Judo

MOST PROMISING PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR GIRL

Betty Chelangat - Athletics

Faith Cherotich - Athletics

Medina Okot - Basketball

Rachel Achieng - Weightlifting

Jackline Chepkoech - Athletics

SPORTSTEAM OF THE YEAR MEN

Menengai Oilers -Rugby

3×3 Basketball - Basketball

Kabras Sugar - Rugby

4x100m relay team - Athletics

National Cereals - Handball

SPORTSTEAM OF THE YEAR WOMEN

Kenya Lionesses 15's - Rugby

Strathmore University Scorpions - Hockey

KCB Women Volleyball

Nairobi Water - Handball

4×4 relay team - Athletics

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dennis Mwanja(lionesses) - Rugby

Anthony Ojukwu (KPA) - Basketball

Japheth Munala (KCB) - Volleyball

Sammy Kiki - Basketball

David Waore - Paralympics

SPORTSMAN LIVING WITH A DISABILITY

Wesley Sang - wheelchair

Isaac Makokha - Golf

Lucas Wandia - Deaflympics

Ian Wambui - Deaflympics

Symon Cherono - Deaflympics

SPORTSWOMAN LIVING WITH A DISABILITY

Nancy Chelangat - Paralympics

Beryl Atieno - Athletics

Linet Fwamba - Athletics

Serah Wangari - Athletics

Hellen Wawira - Powerlifter

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Beatrice Chebet - Athletics

Naomi Wafula - Golf

Faith Kipyegon - Athletics

Angela Okutoyi - Tennis

Mary Moraa - Athletics

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR