Kenya: Who Will Be Crowned Best? Soya Release Final Shortlist for Awards

Nairobi — The 2022 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) shortlist has been trimmed to the final five ahead of the gala night event to bestaged in three days' time, on the 20th of January, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
Last year's SOYA winners 100m star, Ferdinand Omanyala and 1500m Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon headline the list in the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year nominees.
Omanyala will battle it out with marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, 800m Olympic and World champion, Emmanuel Korir, boxer Nick 'Commander' Okoth and rally star Karan Patel.
In the corresponding women's category, Kipyegon will face it off with history maker tennis sensational, Angela Okutoyi, who won a first ever grand slam title for Kenya, Commonwealth Games champion, Mary Moraa, her 5000m counterpart, Beatrice Chebet and golfer, Naomi Wafula.
Serah Wangari, Beryl Wamira and Linnet Fwamba will face it off with para-lifter Hellen Wawira and last year's winner of the Sportswoman Living with a Disability, renowned paralympian, Nancy Chelangat.
The 19th edition of the SOYA gala that makes a comeback to the capital city from the county editions held in Mombasa, Naivasha and Kakamega. The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), Lotto Foundation, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Safaricom PLC and the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) are a majority of the sponsors who have partnered with SOYA to ensure our sportsmen and women who hoist the Kenyan flag up high in the local and international are indeed celebrated for a job well done.
The men's list of the Sportsman Living with a disability category has Deaflympians Simon Kibai, who is the defending champion, golfer Isaac Makokha, Ian Wambui, Lucas Wandia and wheelchair athlete Wesley Sang.
The top five for the Most Promising Boy category are: World Under-20 champion, Reynold Kipkorir, rally driver, Karamveer Singh, golfer Andrew Wahome, weight lifter Joshua Amunga and Judoka, David Katana.
For the Most Promising Girl category, the nominees are: basketballer Medina Okot, weightlifter Rachel Achieng, Commonwealth Games champion, Jackline Chepkoech, 3000m champion Betty Chelangat and 3000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich in the World Under-20 championships held in Cali, Colombia.
Dennis Mwanja of Kenya Lionesses (Rugby) battles it out for the Coach of the Year award alongside Japheth Munala of KCB women's volleyball, Para-lifter tactician, David Waore, Sammy Kiki of KPA men's basketball and his counterpart Anthony Ojukwu of KPA women's side.
The Sports team men contention will be amongst the 4 X 100m relay team that won gold at the Africa championships, handball side the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPBA) rugby teams Menengai Oilers 7s and Kabras Sugar RFC who won the Kenya Cup.
The corresponding women's team will see the Kenya Lionesses 15s side, Strathmore Scorpions hockey team, Nairobi Water handball squad, the 4 X 400m Commonwealth Games team and KCB volleyball side.
TOP FIVE NOMINEES
MOST PROMISING PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR BOY
- Reynold Kipkorir -Athletics
- Karamveer Singh - Motorsport
- Andrew Wahome - Golf
- Joshua Amunga - Weightlifting
- David katana - Judo
MOST PROMISING PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR GIRL
- Betty Chelangat - Athletics
- Faith Cherotich - Athletics
- Medina Okot - Basketball
- Rachel Achieng - Weightlifting
- Jackline Chepkoech - Athletics
SPORTSTEAM OF THE YEAR MEN
- Menengai Oilers -Rugby
- 3×3 Basketball - Basketball
- Kabras Sugar - Rugby
- 4x100m relay team - Athletics
- National Cereals - Handball
SPORTSTEAM OF THE YEAR WOMEN
- Kenya Lionesses 15's - Rugby
- Strathmore University Scorpions - Hockey
- KCB Women Volleyball
- Nairobi Water - Handball
- 4×4 relay team - Athletics
COACH OF THE YEAR
- Dennis Mwanja(lionesses) - Rugby
- Anthony Ojukwu (KPA) - Basketball
- Japheth Munala (KCB) - Volleyball
- Sammy Kiki - Basketball
- David Waore - Paralympics
SPORTSMAN LIVING WITH A DISABILITY
- Wesley Sang - wheelchair
- Isaac Makokha - Golf
- Lucas Wandia - Deaflympics
- Ian Wambui - Deaflympics
- Symon Cherono - Deaflympics
SPORTSWOMAN LIVING WITH A DISABILITY
- Nancy Chelangat - Paralympics
- Beryl Atieno - Athletics
- Linet Fwamba - Athletics
- Serah Wangari - Athletics
- Hellen Wawira - Powerlifter
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
- Beatrice Chebet - Athletics
- Naomi Wafula - Golf
- Faith Kipyegon - Athletics
- Angela Okutoyi - Tennis
- Mary Moraa - Athletics
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
- Emmanuel Korir - Athletics
- Karan Patel - Motorsport
- Eliud Kipchoge - Athletics
- Nick Okongo Okoth- Boxing
- Ferdinand Omanyala - Athletics