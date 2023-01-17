Zimbabwe: CCC MP Machingauta Arrested

17 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Budiriro Member of Parliament (MP), Costa Machingauta has been arrested on charges of participating in an illegal meeting allegedly held on Saturday.

According to Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (ZHRNGO Forum), Machinaguta handed himself to the police Tuesday morning following reports that he was on the run.

Machingauta becomes the 26th CCC member arrested over the alleged unsanctioned meeting which was held at his place of residence in Budiriro.

Fellow legislator, Amos Chibaya and 24 other activists were arrested on the same day.

"On January 17, during the first appearance of fellow MP Amos Chibaya and 24 others accused of holding an illegal meeting in Budiriro on 14 January, the investigating officer said Machingauta, who owns the house where the meeting was held was on the run," said ZHRNGO Forum.

"This was despite the fact that Machingauta was in court and has been frequenting the police station with food for his fellow opposition supporters but was not arrested. He is also charged with holding an illegal meeting," read a tweet by the NGO.

Machingauta is due to appear in court for his initial remand.

