Rwanda: President Kagame's Son Joins Presidential Guard

Rwandan First Son, 2nd Lt Ian Kagame has joined the elite Presidential Guard in the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF).

The presidential guard is the army unit that guards Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame and his family.

Ian, appeared publicly for the first time taking on his new assignment at the Annual National Prayer Breakfast held on Sunday.

The annual event was attended by President Kagame, Rwandan government dignitaries and clergy.

Ian, who is President Kagame's third born, joins the elite guard three months after he was commissioned as a cadet at the elite Rwanda Military Academy.

A graduate of United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, Ian will now be part of his father's security detail.

However, his latest role has left many suggesting that he could be walking in the footsteps of Ugandan President Museveni's son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who previously served in the Special Forces Command (SFC), an elite unit equivalent to the Presidential Guard in the RDF.

Muhoozi served in the SFC as commander, from 2008 to 2017 and again from December 2020 to 2021 before being elevated to Commander of Land Forces.

Muhoozi and Ian are believed to childhood friends from when Kagame lived in Uganda before becoming Rwanda's President.

Infact, Muhoozi has previously opened about some of his childhood memories with Ian.

Last year, Muhoozi said in a tweet that Ian grew up as a strong man who could at times fight him and his father Kagame.

"Officer Cadet Ian Kagame, I wish you all the best in Sandhurst! Be strong, be very fit and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child. I remember you fighting your father and me. Focus on the course alone and you will make it! I am proud of you!" Muhoozi said of Ian, as he joined Sandhurst."