Mozambique: USAID Donates Oxygen Cylinders

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on 12 January announced the delivery of 100 oxygen cylinders for each provincial hospital in Mozambique and 285 oxygen concentrators for provincial and district hospitals.

According to a USAID press release, "the donated cylinders and concentrators will help ensure the availability of oxygen to hospital patients suffering from severe respiratory illness, including COVID-19".

"This latest donation from the American people", said the release, "builds on previous support to the Mozambican Ministry of Health with a total of 1,100 oxygen cylinders, 300 oxygen concentrators, 50 portable ventilators, a PSA plant, and various other oxygen delivery equipment, and training to healthcare providers. In addition, the U.S. government has provided the country with 14.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The total value of the US funding provided to Mozambique to combat COVID-19 now stands at over US$107 million".

Cited by the release, USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki said: "For many sick people, oxygen can mean the difference between life and death. Our donation ensures that regional hospitals can store more oxygen, having it available when there are sudden spikes in illnesses. We want regional hospitals to have what they need to treat critically ill people locally."

Health programmes, added the release, "represent a critical component of the broader US Government's assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the US Government provides more than US$500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation".