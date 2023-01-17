Mozambique: Government to Set Maximum Profit Margins

The Mozambican government intends to set maximum profit margins to ban price speculation in the marketing of building materials.

"Among the materials to be covered are cement, iron, and zinc plate", the National Director of Domestic Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Zulmira Macamo, told reporters at the end of a meeting held on 5 January in Maputo.

Currently, said Macamo, talks are underway with the private sector and other institutions for the implementation of these measures. "This is an effort to allow construction materials to be incorporated into the regulations on fixing maximum profit margins for basic products", she said.

According to Macamo, this measure will protect the purchasing power of consumers at a time when the cost of living is worsening.