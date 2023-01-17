Mozambique: Armed Forces Launch Operation Against Bases

The Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) on 3 January announced that "Operation Vulcao IV" has begun in the bush of Macomia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, with the purpose of destroying islamist terrorist bases in this area.

The FADM statement said the operation is being undertaken by the Mozambican forces together with their allies from Rwanda and SADC (Southern African Development Community).

It follows last year's "Vulcao I" operations, which destroyed the large jihadist base known as "Kathupa". "Vulcao I", the FADM states, also led to the elimination of terrorist leaders and the seizure of arms caches.

The terrorist bases that are the target of "Vulcao IV" are located north of the Messalo River (in Muidumbe district) and west of the Chai administrative post, in Macomia. The long-term goal of the operation is to re-establish security in Muidumbe and Macomia districts.

The FADM has also promised to rescue hostages kidnapped by the terrorists, and return them to normal civilian life.