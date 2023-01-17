Mozambique: U.S.$20 Million for Gorongosa Coffee Study

17 January 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

About US$20 million will be spent on a baseline study for coffee production in Gorongosa National Park, in the central province of Sofala. The study to be financed by the Dutch authorities, according to the administrator of Gorongosa district, Pedro Massengue, will cover 45 beneficiaries, as well as enhance the biodiversity of the district.

The administrator, cited in the Maputo daily newspaper "Noticias" on 3 January, said that the project will also benefit 15 producers who will be trained in conservation issues, in an initiative that will also cover schools to reduce the rates of chronic malnutrition among children.

"The coffee from Gorongosa is popular in the United Kingdom because it is organic and its production does not depend on any chemical product", Massengue said.

According to the source, similar projects have a direct impact "on the acquisition of means of transport, growth in the number of flour mills, construction of improved houses, carpentry and mechanical workshops, among others."

The administrator also recalled that 152.3 tonnes of organic coffee produced in Gorongosa will be exported to the European and American markets, boosting the lives of family sector producers.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.