Mozambique: Festive Season Tourism Revenue May Reach Over U.S.$14 Million

The revenue collected in the Mozambican tourism sector between 15 December and 15 January may reach about 900 million meticais (US$ 14 million), as a result of the arrival of a thousand international visitors.

According to Edson Vala, from the National Directorate of Tourism, quoted in the Maputo daily newspaper "Noticias" on 3 January, this amount represents an increase of 200 million meticais compared to the same period last year.

"The growth in the tourism sector in the country is due to the easing of the Covid-19 prevention measures in the domestic and global markets", Vala said, adding that many tourists have used the recently created electronic visa platform (E-Visa), operated by the National Immigration Service (SENAMI), to enter the country.

However, the vice president of the Board of Directors of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), Vasco Manhica, speaking to reporters recently, criticised the flaws presented by the E-Visa system, linking them to the failures of the banking system.

"There are flaws in the electronic system for obtaining visas. The platform exists, but it still has some shortcomings. There are also failures in the banking system, and this creates inconveniences", he said.