Ethiopia: #newsalert - Chief Justice, Deputy Resigned, Parliament Approves Chief Justice Replacement

17 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Meaza Ashenafi, President of the Federal Supreme Court and her deputy, Solomon Areda Waktolla "have resigned" from their position in a letter to the House of People's Representatives (HoPR), which is currently in a session to replace the four ministerial portfolios who were discharged from their position last Saturday.

The Parliament has subsequently approved Assistant Professor Tewdros Mihret, from Addis Abeba university as Chief Justice, and Federal Supreme Court Judge, Abeba Embiale, as Deputy Chief Justice replacing Meaza and Solomon respectively.

In a move that was hailed historic at the time, Chief Justice Meaza and her deputy Solomon were nominated by PM Abiy Ahmed to the House of People's Representatives (HPR) On 01 Nov. 2018. during which both have received a unanimous vote from the House.

Solomon has recently been appointed as a half-time judge of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal for the term 2023-2030 by the United Nations General Assembly's 34th plenary meeting at the elections held on the 15th of November 2022 in New York. AS

