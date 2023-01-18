Zimbabwe: More Than 130 Cattle Die of January Disease in Midlands

Over 130 cattle in the Midlands province have succumbed to Theileriosis better known as the January disease in the first week of January with Shurugwi district being the most affected by the outbreak, provincial Vet Officer, Dr Martin Sibanda has said

He said farmers should invest in chemicals that fight the disease which is caused by ticks.

Dr Sibanda said the diseases has become a perennial problem across the region and urged farmers to make necessary preventative measures.

"The problem with Theileriosis disease is that its becoming a career disease which recurs over time. In this province, Shurugwi is the most affected and we have also been advised of other areas like Mvuma, Lalapansi, Zvishavane and Mberengwa around the Neta area. We recommend that farmers do intensive dipping as a way to control the disease," said Dr Sibanda.

Dr Sibanda said government has since dispatched vet officers in problematic districts to work hand in hand with the farmers to contain the disease.

"On our part we have dispatched the required medicine which will last the next two months.

"However we urge farmers to invest in the medicine to deal with this disease all the time. Farming is a business and as such we need to put in place mechanisms to protect such wealth," he said.

Last year, the Midlands province lost over 700 cattle due to the January disease and government and some development partners have since put in place mechanisms to minimise the deaths.