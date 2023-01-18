Zimbabwe: D'Banj Jets in for Collabos

MULTIPLE award-winning Nigerian singer and rapper Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known by his stage name, D'banj, arrived in the country yesterday for collaborations with local musicians and has adopted "ED Junior" as his Zimbabwean sobriquet.

Born on June 9, 1980, D'banj is the founder of Mo' Hits Records with producer Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy.

He has won several music awards including the Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, Artiste of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009, Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, Best-selling African Artiste at the 2014 World Music Awards and Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.

D'banj arrived yesterday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport accompanied by Prophet Passion Java and was received by socialite and businessman Mike Chimombe, business tycoon Zodwa Mkandla and socialite Boss Lashan among others.

The internationally-acclaimed star said he came to Zimbabwe to collaborate with local artistes to produce African hit songs.

"The last time I was here, by the way for those that do not know me, but I know everybody does, I'm D'banj, but in Zimbabwe, I'm ED Junior so do not mess around," he said.

"The creative industry especially in Africa is growing very fast. West African music, Nigerian music, South African and Zimbabwean music and I think there is a need for us to come together and collaborate and I think that is the partnership between myself and Prophet Passion Java. As you know he has been sponsoring the music industry for years, working with so many other people.

"He has brought people in to collaborate with Zimbabwean artistes and we have a lot of surprises waiting. Now you're going to see Nigerian superstars working with Zimbabwean superstars to release Africa's greatest songs, that is why I am here."

The Nigerian superstar said they were planning a show this weekend before he leaves and his fans should be ready to put on their dancing shoes.

D'banj is also set to collaborate with the popular urban groover and "Patati Patata" hitmaker Rockford Josphats popularly known as Roki.

"We are going to be doing something this weekend and I am sure you are going to be knowing about it very soon, but more importantly for me I cannot wait to get into the studio which is happening today (yesterday) with Roki. Once we do it, we release it as soon as possible. You know my name, ED Junior," D'banj said.

Prophet Java said there was a need to teach youths to produce music that supports the development of the country.

"Years ago, I wanted to be D'banj and God blessed me as a prophet. We move in different ways then happen to finally meet D'banj in South Africa and we have created a big relationship. The youth in Zimbabwe are not doing some noise in music so let me go and teach the youth.

"When you do music, let it be music especially to uplift your country, Zimbabwe. We also have to support the one which God put in power, President ED Mnangagwa," he said.

D'banj is best known internationally for his 2012 summer hit "Oliver Twist", an up-tempo dance fusion of Afro beats and electronic dance.