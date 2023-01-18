Zimbabwe: John Nkomo Remembered

Zimbabwe yesterday commemorated the 10th anniversary of the death of former Vice President John Landa Nkomo.

He died on January 17, 2013 aged 79 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda described the late VP Nkomo as an astute leader.

"An astute politician, an ardent nationalist and a veteran of the liberation struggle, Cde John Landa Nkomo served the people and Government of Zimbabwe in various portfolios from 1980 until his demise on 17th January 2013. A true national builder, the late former Vice President belonged to the rare breed of our freedom fighters who believed in the power of the people to determine their destiny, in accordance with today's mantra of building the nation brick by brick, stone upon stone and leaving no one and no place behind," said Dr Sibanda.

"As the leadership of the Second Republic preaches peace and harmony ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, we are all reminded that 'Peace begins with Me, Peace begins with You and Peace begins with us all."

Veteran politician and former Minister, Cde Angeline Masuku told the ZBC TV last night that former VP Nkomo was tolerant and a nation builder.

"His legacy will live on," she said.

His son, Jabulani Nkomo said their family and the country commemorated a life well lived.

"He was determined to develop his community and the country at large," he said.

Former VP Nkomo held various positions both in Government and the ruling Zanu-PF that include Cabinet posts.

He also became Speaker of Parliament and national chairperson of Zanu PF and head of the National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration.

Born on August 22, 1934 in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North province, Cde Nkomo died of cancer at a local private hospital in Harare.

He succeeded Vice President Joseph Msika who had died in August 2009.

He was one of the founding members of the African National Congress between 1958 and 1959. In 1960, he joined the National Democratic Party (NDP) before joining the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) in 1961. He was arrested on several occasions by the Ian Smith regime and detained at Gonakudzingwa restriction camp.

Cde Nkomo attended the Geneva Conference as part of the PF-Zapu delegation led by Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in 1976.