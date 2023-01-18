Zimbabwe: Bail Hearing for Detained CCC Activists Delayed

VOA
Harare Magistrates Court.
18 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The 25 detained Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) activists are likely to spend more time behind bars after their bail hearing was delayed when issues of privacy arose regarding a minor who is among the accused arose.

The activists are accused of gathering with intent to commit public violence.

Their lawyers could not apply for bail Tuesday after Justice for Children lawyers who are representing the 17-year-old asked to have the matter heard in camera.

On the other hand, legal representatives for the other 24 activists insisted the matter was of public interest and should be heard in an open court.

Now the group awaits the magistrate's ruling on whether the matter should be heard in a public court or not.

Pamela Musingwa representing the minor said her client is a Form four student as such should be protected from public criticism and scrutiny.

The activists were arrested at CCC legislator, Costa Machingauta's house in Budiriro, where they were having their private meeting.

Hoards of CCC supporters attended in solidarity.

Case returns Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.