Rwanda: University of Kigali Explains Delay of 7th Graduation Event

The management of the University of Kigali has come out to clarify the reasons behind the postponement of their seventh graduation ceremony, which had earlier been slated for December 2, 2022.

Speaking to The New Times, Felix Maringe, the university's Vice Chancellor said that the delay arose from a statutory requirement by the Higher Education Council obliging Higher Learning Institutions to submit for verification all graduating students before they can be conferred upon their degrees.

"University of Kigali is undergoing this process and upon completion which is expected in a very near future, a new date for graduation will be communicated to the students and other respective stakeholders," said the Vice Chancellor.

He added: "As a compliant entity, the University of Kigali since its inception has always held its graduation ceremonies after HEC's complete verification and approval and will continue to do so."

Over 1,800 students from the private university were supposed to graduate in different disciplines and had earlier said that the graduation was called off without any reason given to them.

Students who spoke to The New Times had earlier said the university did not communicate reasons for the postponement or give them the next date for graduation.

One of the students, Charles Gakwerere who is also a former president of the students' guild said, "I tried getting information on what happened since everything was ready, but no one gave me feedback."

The university last held its graduation in December 2021, where over 2,000 graduands were conferred upon their degrees in a highly attended ceremony held at Kigali Arena.