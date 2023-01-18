Zimbabwe/Botswana: Bosso Midfielder Masuku Heads to Botswana

18 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

HIGHLANDERS midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has joined ambitious Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder becomes the second player from Highlanders to join Jwaneng Galaxy after winger Daniel Msendami joined the side in August 2022 on a loan deal that culminated in a permanent move last month.

Bosso confirmed Masuku's switch to Botswana in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club would like to announce the departure of Vice Captain Nqobizitha Masuku. Masuku has completed a permanent move to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana. We are grateful for the contribution he made to the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavors," reads a statement by Highlanders.

Jwaneng Galaxy are in position two in the Botswana Premiership table with 27 points after 11 games and trail defending champions Gaborone United by two points and with a possibility of clinching the title.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.