Malawi: Japan Pledges Continued Support to Malawi

18 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Government of Japan has pledged continued technical and financial support to various sectors of the economy in Malawi.

The Japanese new Ambassador to Malawi, Yoichi Oya, made the pledge when he presented his letters of credence to the Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Oya also pledged to continue working towards good bilateral relations and opening new opportunities for Malawi in various social and economic capacities.

He observed that Malawi and Japan have a long history of development cooperation and diplomatic ties, spanning 50 years and 15 years, respectively.

During his meeting with the Malawi leader, Ambassador Oya discussed ways to further consolidate bilateral relations in key areas such as education, energy, agriculture, trade, and health.

President Chakwera expressed his support for Japan's efforts in peace and security, as Japan currently serves as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The Malawi leader added that the two nations will continue building on their strong partnership in the years to come.

