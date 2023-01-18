Tanzania: Karagwe Residents Assured of Reliable Power Supply

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila has assured Karagwe District residents of reliable electricity and urged them to double the production of cash and food crops.

He made the remarks recently while launching an environmental conservation project that also involves carbon farming held at Kamagambo Ward.

He was responding to a question raised by the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Karagwe District Chairman, Mr Paschal Rwangata, who explained that a contractor who was assigned to connect electricity to the area abandoned the unfinished project for unknown reasons.

Mr Chalamila assured them that another contractor had already been assigned and the project would be completed soon.

He appealed to all Tanzanians where the project will be implemented to utilise the opportunity through establishing medium-scale industries to increase their incomes.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating funds for the implementation of various people-oriented projects across the country.

"Each one of us should support the government's efforts by safeguarding the infrastructures being implemented in various areas across the country," he said.

Karagwe District Council Chairman, Mr Wallace Mashanda, on the other hand, explained that a total of 1.5 million trees would be planted this year in efforts to preserve the environment.