Zimbabwe: National Dam Level Average Now At 83 Percent

In a statement, ZINWA Spokesperson, Tsungirirai Shoriwa said the average national dam level stands at 83 percent with Mazowe now 44 percent full, Tugwi Mukosi and Mutirikwi at 91.4 and 94 percent respectively.

"Due to the current wet spell, the national dam level average has risen to 83 percent, the difference in water levels is as a result of factors that include opening water levels in the dams when the rainy season started," she said.

Shoriwa said the improved dam levels will translate to improved water security for urban water supply for domestic and industrial use and irrigation.

"Most of our dams serve primarily two purposes, that is urban water supply and irrigation purposes, what this means is our dams will carry urban councils to the next rain season, while we now have sufficient water for our irrigation," said Shoriwa.