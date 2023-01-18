Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Wields Axe On Key Allies

17 January 2023
263Chat (Harare)

In a statement, party national chairperson Solomon Chikohwero said hearings will be conducted in terms of the party constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected.

"The Movement for Democratic Change has with effect from today 16th January 2023 suspended the following members from the party pending investigations and disciplinary action. Honourable Senator Elias Mudzuri, Mr Norest Marara, secretary for party business and projects, Mr Gift Konjana, chairperson, Mashonaland West province, Mr John Nyika, chairperson Masvingo province, Mr Den Moyo, chairperson USA province, Mr Edwin Dzambara, secretary for Education and Mr Edwin Kakora national executive member.

"These members are facing serious disciplinary charges and their suspensions are in terms of Clause 9.1.2.3 of the party's constitution. The hearings will be conducted in terms of the MDC constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected," said Chikohwero.

In an internal memo seen by 263chat, the accused persons are alleged to have caused disturbances during the party's recent elective congress held in the capital.

They also face charges of taking the party to court, colluding with forces hostile to the party, convening unsanctioned meetings as well as undermining the party's democratic processes.

During the suspensions, MDC said the seven are prohibited from doing anything for and on behalf of the party.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.