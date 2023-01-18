Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Wields Axe On Key Allies

In a statement, party national chairperson Solomon Chikohwero said hearings will be conducted in terms of the party constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected.

"The Movement for Democratic Change has with effect from today 16th January 2023 suspended the following members from the party pending investigations and disciplinary action. Honourable Senator Elias Mudzuri, Mr Norest Marara, secretary for party business and projects, Mr Gift Konjana, chairperson, Mashonaland West province, Mr John Nyika, chairperson Masvingo province, Mr Den Moyo, chairperson USA province, Mr Edwin Dzambara, secretary for Education and Mr Edwin Kakora national executive member.

"These members are facing serious disciplinary charges and their suspensions are in terms of Clause 9.1.2.3 of the party's constitution. The hearings will be conducted in terms of the MDC constitution and their rights as accused persons will be respected," said Chikohwero.

In an internal memo seen by 263chat, the accused persons are alleged to have caused disturbances during the party's recent elective congress held in the capital.

They also face charges of taking the party to court, colluding with forces hostile to the party, convening unsanctioned meetings as well as undermining the party's democratic processes.

During the suspensions, MDC said the seven are prohibited from doing anything for and on behalf of the party.