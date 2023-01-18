Somalia President Urges Southwest State Leader to Resolve Their Differences

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accompanied by the Lower House speaker Sheikh Aden held a fruitful meeting with Southwest State leader Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen and some of his rival political leaders in Baidoa city.

The Special closed-door talks focused on Southwest State's current political crisis and ways to resolve it as a genuine reconciliation conference kicked off in Baidoa on Tuesday.

President Hassan Sheikh emphasizes the importance of the ongoing dialogue for unity, peace, and development of Southwest State. He expressed hope for a lasting solution.

Hassan Sheikh paid his first visit to Baidoa in July last year as part of a regional tour following his re-election in May 2022.

He pledged Somalia at peace with itself and the world during his election campaign.

Villa Somalia said in a statement that the meeting was attended by former Southwest State leader Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, ex-federal finance minister Mohamed Aden Farketi and other top officials.

The talks came after a dispute over the one-year term extension of the regional leader Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen that was rejected by the opposition candidates based in Mogadishu.