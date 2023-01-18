Somalia President Urges Southwest State Leader to Resolve Their Differences

18 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accompanied by the Lower House speaker Sheikh Aden held a fruitful meeting with Southwest State leader Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen and some of his rival political leaders in Baidoa city.

The Special closed-door talks focused on Southwest State's current political crisis and ways to resolve it as a genuine reconciliation conference kicked off in Baidoa on Tuesday.

President Hassan Sheikh emphasizes the importance of the ongoing dialogue for unity, peace, and development of Southwest State. He expressed hope for a lasting solution.

Hassan Sheikh paid his first visit to Baidoa in July last year as part of a regional tour following his re-election in May 2022.

He pledged Somalia at peace with itself and the world during his election campaign.

Villa Somalia said in a statement that the meeting was attended by former Southwest State leader Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, ex-federal finance minister Mohamed Aden Farketi and other top officials.

The talks came after a dispute over the one-year term extension of the regional leader Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen that was rejected by the opposition candidates based in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.