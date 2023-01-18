Somalia: Mogadishu Security Forces Detain Armed Robbers

18 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security forces of Somalia have successfully arrested two young men armed with pistols who have been committing robbery actions in the capital.

Benadir police announced the capture of the gangs while robbing mobile phones from residents in Mogadishu streets. They were taken into custody and awaiting a trial.

The operation took place in the Howlwadaag district in collaboration with the public who tipped off the robbers to the police, who facilitated their immediate capture.

"The police in Howlwadag have last night rounded up two gangs at the district's main junction as they rob people on toy pistols," reads a statement from the police.

Also, the city's police added that the anti-gang operation will go ahead as long as the capital witnesses such organized crimes that harm the overall security and stability.

For the past months, police and Intelligence forces have been conducting security operations in Mogadishu to ensure the safety of the people and maintain law and order.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.