Rwanda: M23 Rebels Withdraw From Rumangabo Military Base

The M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo on Friday, January 6, pulled out of Rumangabo military camp in North Kivu province and handed it over to the East African Community regional force.

This is the second time the rebels are pulling out of their previously captured territory in a bid to prove their willingness to give ongoing regional peace efforts a chance.

Rumangabo, the largest base for the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in North Kivu, was captured by the rebels in May 2022.

The pull-out from Rumangabo, comes after the rebels gave up control of Kibumba town on December 23. Kibumba is now also controlled by the regional force.

"We are submitting Rumangabo to the EAC force to show our willingness to respond to the decisions of Heads of State in the region," Col John Imani Nzenze, an M23 representative, was quoted saying on Friday during the handover of Rumangabo.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 political spokesperson, said the withdrawal from their positions was in respect of the resolutions of the Luanda summit of regional leaders in November 2022 and in support of the peaceful efforts.

Kanyuka said the rebels expect the Congolese government to initiate peace talks in order to end the conflict.