Namibia: Oosthuizen Wins Golf Competition

18 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

FANIE Oosthuizen was the overall winner of the Captain v Vice Captain golf competition hosted by the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Oosthuizen had the highest individual score of 42 points, followed by Gustav Jung on 35 and Melt van Schoor on 34 points, while Jan van Wyk beat Antonio Gamito on a count-out on 33 points.

They were followed by Paul Adkins on 32, who beat Ian Wood on a count-out; and Corneels Jafta on 31, who beat Davin van Rooyen, Prashant Agrawal and Borris Erasmus on a count-out.

From the draw the entrants were numbered one to 40, with the uneven numbered players allocated to the Captain's team, while the uneven numbered players were allocated to the vice captain's team. Only scores from 30 and above were tallied.

The Vice Captain's team went on to win with 260 points compared to the 255 points of the Captain's team.

The club will host the Spes Bona competition this weekend which will be held in the betterball format.

