Uganda: Speaker Among Urges Employers to Protect Women Against Sexual Harassment At Work Places

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has implored women to speak up against any form of sexual harassment that they experience in their work places.

Among made the remarks during a meeting with female staff of parliament at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Monday.

She called upon employers to safeguard against sexual harassment in the workplaces that is usually perpetuated by men against women.

She noted that no woman should have to tolerate such conduct as it violates the respect and dignity of the victim.

"Parliamentary Commission has a fully-fledged anti-sexual harassment policy enshrined in Section 9 of the Parliamentary Service Human Resource Policy Manual. Am disappointed that such a vice is still existent," she said.

She added that: "Aware that women at the workplaces face unique realities, there is need for us to openly deliberate upon such issues to make our workplaces a better environment for us all."

She said such such acts are usually in form of unwelcome sexual advances, promises of rewards and favours among others.

"Today's meeting is a wakeup call to you all, including other workplaces, to condone sexual harassment. Let us fight this iniquity together. Vices of this nature strive when victims keep quiet. It therefore requires us to be open about it so we can confront it and its perpetrators head on,"she said.

Among said she was steadfast and clear, adding that no person is too powerful to be confronted.

"Feel free to approach me or a colleague you are comfortable with, and report any form of sexual harassment you are suffering," she asserted.

Among expressed firm commitment to address the issue of sexual harassment that has impeded access to equitable treatment and opportunities in employment.