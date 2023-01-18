Tanzania: VP to Lay Tabora - Isaka SGR Foundation Stone

Shinyanga — THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is today expected to lay a foundation stone for the construction of Lot Four of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Tabora to Isaka in Shinyanga Region.

The project covering 165-kilometre that is implemented by the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi, will cost 900 million US dollars (around 2.1tri/-) and expected to be complete by 2026.

Today's event will complete the laying of foundation stones for implementation of phase one of the SGR line from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza executed in five lots at a distance of 1,219 km.

Addressing journalists here in Isaka yesterday, the Managing Director of Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) Masanja Kadogosa said implementation of the Tabora-Isaka brings a number of benefits for the locals and the country at large.

"SGR project plays a crucial role in building the national economy through employment creation, procurement of building materials that are available in the country as well as various collections from imported materials," he said.

Mr Kadogosa noted further that the completion of the phase one of the SGR line will also help to cut the cost of living through easing movement of people, goods and services.

Phase one of SGR line construction involves five lots that include Dar es Salaam-Morogoro (300km), Morogoro-Makutopora (422km), Makutopora-Tabora (368km), Tabora-Isaka (167km) and Isaka-Mwanza (341km).

For his part, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport docket in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Dr Ally Possi assured for determination of effective supervision of all the projects.

He added: "The project is crucial in building the economy and facilitating trade and movement of people and goods, we are so determined to ensure it is completed as planned. In the financial year 2022/23, the ministry allocated 1.1tri/- to be spent on the SGR project."