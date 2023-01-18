Tanzania: Ministry Thumbs Up Musoma Rural Water Project

THE Ministry of Water is satisfied with the ongoing Mugango-Kiabakari-Butiama water project in Musoma Rural, Mara Region.

This was said recently by the Deputy Minister for Water, Maryprisca Mahundi when she inspected the progress of the water project.

The Agriculture, Livestock, and Water Parliamentary Standing Committee, also visited the project, which upon completion, will cost 70bn/- and significantly help end water woes to in 13 villages.

She said the government had received a loan from the Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA) and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) towards improvement of water supply services in Mugango-Kiabakari-Butiama project.

She called on the Musoma Rural residents to support the efforts of the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan by protecting and taking good care of the water infrastructure.

The deputy minister said that the government has identified access to sustainable safe and clean water and sanitation services as one of the pillars of its poverty reduction strategy.

"I call upon Musoma Rural residents to take good care of the water infrastructure as the government continues to ensure it improve provision of clean, reliable and safe water to its citizens," she said.

On his part, Musoma Rural Member of Parliament Professor Sospeter Muhongo lauded the government for efforts to improve social services in the constituency and country at large.

He said that a water pump has been installed in Kwibara village, Mugango Ward located in Musoma Rural, which has the capacity to pump out 35 million litres of water per day.

Moreover, the legislator commended the parliamentary standing committee for its tireless efforts to assess the ongoing water project, whereby the deadline for its completion is expected to be in June 2023.