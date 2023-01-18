Tanzania: Chalinze Water Project to Benefit 200,000 People in Three Regions

ABOUT 200,000 residents in Coast, Tanga and Morogoro regions are expected to benefit from clean water services from the third phase of the Chalinze water project which is in final stages of completion.

Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA), Chief Executive Officer, Cyprian Luhemeja told reporters that residents of Chalinze in Coast Region, Handeni District in Tanga Region and Morogoro Region would get clean water from the project will cost 70bn/-.

Engineer Luhemeja said the project has been so far implemented by 96 per cent and it would be completed by the end of February.

He explained that various construction works have already been completed, including the construction of 18 water storage tanks with storage capacity ranging from 500,000 up to 2 million litres, 10 water pumping stations of which, seven stations have already been built.

He said they have already constructed water supply network for a distance of 1,268 kilometres, as well as construction of 351 water extraction cages, which have been completed.

"So far, the implementation goes on well and a lot of works are done within the scheduled time. The remaining work is now to install the pumps at the Wami Plant. The pumps have arrived and the remaining exercise is just to install," explained Engineer Luhemeja.

He added that after the work is completed, the contractor will conduct a trial to allow water into the systems at the end of February before it is officially launched so that citizens can start getting clean water.

He said the project will increase the availability of water from the Wami Water Plant from 500,000 litres to 900,000 litres per day.

"We thank the government under the leadership of the President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, for providing 70bn/ to implement this project which has reached the final stages of completion," said Eng Luhemeja.

He further said the third phase of the Chalinze water project will benefit the residents of Tanga, Mkata, Bwawani, Kiwangwa, Msata, Miono, Magomeni, Vigwaza, Tarawanda, Bwirigu wards.

Other wards to benefits are Ubena Zomozi, Mbwewe, Lugoba, Fukayose, Mpera, Msoga Kimange, Mandela, Gwata, Magingu, Kwa Sungu, Ngerengere and Kidugalo.

For his part, the Consultant Engineer of the project, from the Afcons Construction Company, Mr Dhaval Soni, said the first pump has been installed at the Wami Power Plant and the next step is to install another pump to increase the production capacity.

"We continue to complete the remaining works, including the construction of pumping stations, and we believe that by the end of February, we will have completed the entire project by 100 per cent," explained Eng Soni.

On her part, Fatma Nasoro, a resident of Kihangaiko Msata, commended the government for continuing to improve the availability of water in the area, saying that through the project, residents will have access to clean water all the time without interruptions.