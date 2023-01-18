Tanzania: New Look Simba Face Mbeya City

After a fruitful camp in Dubai, Simba are back for Premier League action as they host Mbeya City in a 20th-round fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It is the first league duel on Tanzania soil for the team's new Head Coach Roberto Oliveira who has a task to ensure that his side stamp success and revives hopes of re-claiming the league throne.

While In Dubai, Simba played two international friendly matches against Dhifla and Russian giants CSKA Moscow. They lost 1-0 in the first game before stamping a historical 2- 2 draw with CSKA Moscow.

Prior to the game, the Msimbazi Street Reds are placed 9-point inferior to the current leaders Young Africans who have bagged 53 points from 20-match outings and this means a victory in their today's game will bridge the gap to 6 points.

In their past league assignment, Simba punished Tanzania Prisons with a 7-1 blitz in so far the biggest goal margin stamped in the ongoing campaign.

Furthermore, Simba fans are eager to see how the team's newly-signed players will adapt at the club if they are featured in today's game.

On the other side, Mbeya City are aware that any drop of points is not healthy for them as they are not far from the danger zone.

"We expect a difficult game because facing Simba in Dar es Salaam is never an easy task but basing on the level of preparations we have had, I am sure we are going to have a good performance," said Mbeya City's Assistant Coach Antony Mwamlima.

From 19 matches they have played, they Mbeya City have pocked 21 points and in their previous league battle, they succumbed to a 6-1 loss to Azam at Azam Complex.

In the just-ended mini-transfer window, Mbeya City have sealed deals with four players whom they believe will have a direct impact to enable their new team do well in their remaining matches.

The players are James Msuva, Charles Masenga, Salum Kihimbwa and Abdulazack Hamza and they all likely to face Simba today.