Zimbabwe: Detectives Ask for More Time With Muvevi

DETECTIVES handling the matter in which Jaison Muvevi (43) is facing a plethora of offences including murder have requested for three more days with him to allow them time to further manage the matter.

Muvevi, who complained of experiencing difficulties in sleeping because of two pairs of handcuffs he had, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi this morning.

The Investigating Officer in the matter, detective Pikisai Chikwazo, said they want more time to travel to Wedza for indications and to interview him.

Through his lawyer Mr Samson Dzingira, Muvevi opposed the application arguing that the police can always interview him while in the hands of prison officers.

Mr Dzingira asked detectives to take Muvevi back to court tomorrow since the expected 48 hours in police custody has not lapsed.

Mr Mangosi is today expected to make a ruling on the application for further detention.

Mr Parson Dziva appeared for the State.