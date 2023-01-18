Zimbabwe: Naaz to Unveil New Sponsor for Track and Field Events

18 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are set to unveil a new sponsor for track and field events on Thursday as they seek to turn around the sport.

The unveiling ceremony is going to be held at the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee offices in Harare.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara said they are excited with the coming on board of new sponsors, adding to their traditional sponsors.

"This is a new sponsor for track and field events that will be held across the country. We have retained our traditional sponsors and this is an addition to our traditional sponsors.

"Our track and field athletes have been pleading for support and incentives. So this is good for them. It also builds better quality in terms of pushing for better times because they will be getting an incentive," said Tagara.

