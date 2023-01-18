Tanzania: 3 Tanzanian Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded At Sea for 3 Days

18 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Three Tanzanian fishermen have been rescued after being stranded at sea for 3 days, after their dugout canoe that was on a fishing expedition, capsized following a heavy storm.

According to a police report, the three Hafith Abdalla, Musa Silima, and Silimani Zidini from the Tanagani area in Pemba set sail for the high seas early Saturday morning at around 4am, but mid through their voyage, their canoe came under a torrential storm accompanied by strong tidal waves that swept it off, tossing the fishermen into the raging waters.

"Miraculously, the trio fought through the storm and strong winds spawned by a surge of the northeast monsoon and managed to get hold of the vessel, which they floated on the water once again and hopped aboard,"

Since their paddles were gone, the fishermen lost control over the canoe but they remained calm and clung to hope for survival until on Monday when the captain of a bulk ship MV Ince Atlantic spotted the canoe with stranded occupants within the Kenyan territorial waters, and reported to the Kenya Ports Authority.

"The ship's crew members rescued the panic stricken trio and gave them food, water, clothing and a place to sleep before ferrying them up to the outer Port limits of the Mombasa port yesterday," reads the report.

The Tanzanian consular was immediately notified and after interviewing the three, he established that they were Tanzanian nationals, and plans are underway to have them repatriated back home and reunited with their families.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.