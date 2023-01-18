Kenya: 'No Pressure in Pipeline's Bid for League Title,' Atuka Says Ahead of Playoffs

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team middle blocker Triza Atuka says they do not feel under pressure to deliver the club's first league title since 2017 when the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league playoffs begin this Friday at Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Atuka said the ladies will take it one game at a time as they seek to build on a good showing in the regular season where they topped the women's log.

"We expect to do well... we expect to perform but we won't have that pressure. We just want to play, display our skills and play one match at a time. Definitely, we want to win the title; finishing on top of the table is good but it would mean nothing if we don't win the ultimate prize. I think it's doable because it has been long time since this company last won the national title," Atuka said.

The Africa Club Championships bronze medalists have been in training since late-December, under the tutelage of coach Paul Gitau, in readiness for their first match against defending champions Kenya Prisons.

Since assuming the reins in 2020, Gitau has overseen the transition of the team from the experienced legion of Leonida Kasaya, Janet Wanja, Esther Wangeci, Ruth Jepng'etich - and more recently Esther Mutinda, Noel Murambi, Veronicah Adhiambo and Violet Makuto - to the younger ones such as Daisy Chepkorir.

Atuka marveled at the growth of the younger players, noting that they have quickly bedded in with the team and are equally inspired for a national title.

"The mood is good. Finishing in the first position has really encouraged the younger players and instilled belief we can win the title. It is not like before when we lost to some of those teams that we beat this season. Those young players believe in themselves and are ready to battle in the playoffs," she said.

Atuka added: "I believe for most of them this is not their first time (playing in the playoffs). Some have played in the last one or two years so they now understand what it means to be in the playoffs. They understand the magnitude of the championship."

In another match on Friday, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will lock horns with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the same venue.