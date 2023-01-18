Mauritius: 55th Anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius - Preparations for First Major Event Underway

press release

A series of activities is being organised by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage to mark the 55th anniversary of the Independence of Mauritius.

In this context, the rehearsal for the first major event, an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag, was held, this morning, at the Anjalay Stadium in Mapou.

The event will take place on 24 January 2023 and will see the participation of some 7,800 Mauritians.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, officers of the different ministries, the Special Mobile Force, and the Mauritius Police Force were present at the rehearsal to take stock of progress and ensure that the event takes place in the best possible conditions.