Somalia: ATMIS Congratulates SNA On the Liberation of Key Towns From Al-Shabaab

18 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, congratulates Somali Security Forces on the liberation of El-Dheer, Harardheere, Galcad and Hiindheere towns in the Galgadud regions of Galmudug State.

"ATMIS will continue to provide the needed support to ensure Somalia is free of terrorism and related activities," said Ambassador Souef.

"Al-Shabaab has lost ground and together with our Somali brothers we will continue to rid these Khawarij terrorists from Somalia to give the population security, stability, and peace which are important to economic and social development," the SRCC emphasized.

