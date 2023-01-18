Uganda: Beware Facebook Account Abusing Name of Uganda's Deputy Prisons Chief

IN SHORT: Five months after Samuel Akena was appointed as the new deputy commissioner general of prisons, a Facebook account with his name popped up. But it's not his.

In August 2022, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni appointed Samuel Akena as the deputy commissioner general of prisons.

Five months later, in January 2023, a Facebook account in his name emerged.

The account shows two photos, one of Akena seemingly making an address, and the other of prison warders marching.

At the time of writing, there have been no posts other than these photos.

Akena succeeded James Mwanje, who retired. Before this, he was the director of correctional services at Murchison Bay Prison in Kampala, Uganda's capital.

But is this Akena's legitimate Facebook account?

'An act of impersonation'

No. The Uganda Prisons Service posted a screenshot of the Facebook account "Samuel Akena" on its official Twitter account - stamped "FAKE".

"Important Notice!!! Treat these accounts as fake & an act of impersonation. Kindly disregard it," the service wrote.