Morocco's Port Traffic Falls By 4.2 Percent in 2022 (Agency)

Casablanca — The global traffic of the ports managed by Morocco's National Ports Agency (ANP) has reached more than 87.2 million tons (MT) during the past year, down by 4.2% compared to 2021.

This traffic is distributed on the import with 56.17 MT, up 2.4%, the export with 26.98 MT (-18.5%), the import cabotage with 2.7 MT (+27.2%) and the export cabotage with 1.36 MT (+37.2%), says the ANP in a note on the traffic for December 2022.

By port, the distribution shows a domination of the ports of Jorf Lasfar and Casablanca with respective shares of 39% and 29.6%, followed by Safi (10.3%), Agadir (7.5%), Mohammedia (6.3%), Nador (4.3%) and Laayoune (2.1%).

As for the mode of packaging, the ANP indicates that solid bulk constituted 59.6% of the overall traffic at the end of December 2022, ahead of liquid bulk (21.5%), containers (13.9%) and Ro-Ro (1.2%).