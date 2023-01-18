Eritrea: Call for Reinforced Participation in Teaching-Learning Process

18 January 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Ambassador Abdellas Musa, Governor of Anseba Region, called for reinforced participation and contribution of the community in the development of teaching-learning process.

At the occasion organized on 16 January to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Fireselam School in Mihlab, Ambassador Musa said that strengthening participation in the development of teaching-learning process attests to the growing awareness of the public on the importance of education.

Mr. Kiflai Andemicael, head of the Ministry of Education branch in the region, on his part congratulating for the semi-centennial anniversary of the school called for reinforced effort for better outcome.

Fireselam School that was established in 1972 has been promoted to junior school in 2001/2002 academic year and to High school in 2022/2023 academic year and is providing educational service to 1 thousand 382 students.

At the occasion exhibition depicting the history and journey of the school was staged and the former students and teachers of the school presented their memory during their stay in the school.

Mihlab, Geleb sub-zone, is located about 48 km east of Keren city.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.