Eritrea: Conference of Nuew Branch in Germany

Asmara — The German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted its 21st congress on 14 and 15 January in Frankfurt under the theme "Our Youth-Guarantors of Our Future".

The congress was attended by 125 representatives from 24 German cities.

At the congress, Ms. Okba Afwerki, chairperson of the union branch, presented activity report from 2014 to 2022 in terms of strengths and challenges encountered.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave briefing on the role and contribution of Eritrean women in all stages of the history of Eritrea.

Likewise, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Teklu Lebasi, from national committee, and Ms. Miliete Tewoldbrhan, General Secretary of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Europe, as well as representatives of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Germany delivered messages of solidarity.

The congress also elected an executive committee for three years term.

The participants expressed readiness to strengthen participation and contribution in the implementation of the programs of the union branch.