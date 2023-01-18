Morocco Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

18 January 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Wednesday, adding that 32 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,919,205 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,420,253, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,872,563 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 59,422 people have got the fourth shot.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,272,116, while recoveries increased to 1,255,649, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (14), Casablanca-Settat (03), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (03), Fez-Meknes (02), Marrakech-Safi (02), Eastern region (01) and Souss-Massa (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, their number remained at 16,296, with no case recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 171, with no severe or critical case reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 06.

