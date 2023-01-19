Angola: Three Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks Off Nzeto Coast

8 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Three people, who have been missing since Tuesday (17th), were onboard a fishing boat which is believed to have sunk off Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province.

Speaking to the press, the spokesman for the Provincial Branch of the Interior Ministry, Sérgio Afonso, said the vessel, called Kufi Kissa, left Barra de Dande (Bengo province) with five fishermen on board.

He said that of the five occupants, two managed to reach the commune of Musserra (Nzeto) through a 25-litre container (drum), while the three remain missing.

Sérgio Afonso blamed the accident on bad weather and non-compliance with some rules of maritime navigation.

He added that a multi-sector rescue team has been created to search for the three missing fishermen.

The team comprises technicians from the Captaincy of Porto do Nzeto, the Firefighters, Fisheries and the National Police.

The province of Zaire has a coastline of 250 kilometers crossed by the municipalities of Nzeto, Soyo and Tomboco.

