Angola: Labour Income Tax Adjustments Also Imply Expenses

Luanda — The General Council of Tax Administration (AGT) said on Tuesday in case of making adjustments in terms of Labour Income Tax (IRT) it must also be done in terms of expenditure.

IRT issue was once again raised by the MPs with the 5th Commission of the Economy and Finances, during a meeting with the heads of some ministerial departments.

This was part of debate on 2023 State Budget in the specialty.

"These are adjustments that this house of laws will certainly have to analyse, reflect on and take the decisions it deems appropriate", said the AGT CEO.

He considered the National Assembly as the most appropriate place to debate the issue related to Labour Income Tax.

Answering the questions, he said that the IVA (Value Added Tax), the Industrial Tax and the IRT are the three non-oil taxes that bring in the most revenue to the State coffers.

latest data released by AGT for September, show the collection of 909.4 billion kwanzas from IVA, 818.2 billion kwanzas came from industrial tax and AKz 600 billion IRT.

Therefore, analyses will have to be carried out between the collection that this tax generates and the incessant complaints lodged by a majority of workers.

In the international context, he said that the IRT in Angola is below the average of the SADC Region.

The maximum rate of IRT in Angola is 25% and in the region it stands at 40%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recalled that, as for the changes made at the IRT headquarters, it has relieved and discharged the lowest incomes, that is, up to 70,000 kwanzas are exempt.

Income of up to 230,000 kwanzas maintains the same tax burden compared to the previous table.

According to José Leiria, high school graduates, teachers in the category up to graduates, complain about the IRT, even though they have not suffered the worsening of their discounts.

The proportional increase starts with income above 230,000 kwanzas, or rather, the higher the salary, the greater the discount.

In the old IRT table, the discounts were up to 17% and the current one, which came into force in 2020, has now gone to 25%.

The tax on income from work (IRT) is levied on the income of self-employed workers (liberal, commercial and industrial professionals) or on behalf of others (self-employed workers).