Zimbabwe: MDC Members Suspended By Mwonzora Vow to Fight Back

SENIOR MDC members who were suspended on Monday have vowed to continue carrying out party business in defiance to the directive as chaos continues to be the order of each day within the party.

The suspended members include Elias Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara and Edwin Kakora.

They were suspended for gross misconduct in the build up to last month's congress which was marred by violence.

In a statement, the seven said their suspension was null and void.

They also said the party's recent congress as a none event.

"First and foremost, it is imperative that we put the subject matter into context. As per 6.4.4.1 of the MDC constitution, the president and national chairman of the party, together with the rest of the standing committee office bearers shall be elected at congress.

"Since no congress has been held according to the tenets of the party constitution, the offices stipulated in 6.4.4.1 are deemed vacant.

"Any individual seeking to usurp powers vested in 6.4.4.1 is acting ultra-vires the party constitution and any actions, announcements or representations from such individuals are null and void.

"We, the "seven" as listed below, vow to continue working to uplift the values, principles, and ethos of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as we engage the grassroots toward a people driven congress," read the statement.

Douglas Mwonzora headed to congress unopposed, blocking presidential aspirants like Marara and Mudzuri, drawing the anger of some party members.

The move to suspend senior party members is viewed by party insiders as an attempt by leader Mwonzora to tighten his grip on power.