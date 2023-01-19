Africa: Olympic Games Paris 2024 Official Hospitality Program Now Open to the General Public

Paris 2024 and On Location - the official and exclusive Hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games - today launched a dedicated global e-commerce platform offering customizable Olympic Games Hospitality to the general public for the first time ever.

Fans across the globe can now access official Paris 2024 Hospitality packages at a consistent price no matter where they are, with packages including guaranteed tickets to sporting sessions and a wide array of additional options including hotels, transport, and unique hospitality experiences in the competition venues or in the heart of the city.

The sale of Hospitality packages for the Olympic Games has never before been centralized via a single Hospitality provider. This groundbreaking model ensures a secure and more accessible way for spectators to experience the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Fans will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of Hospitality experiences on the official online platform, where they can personalize their trip by selecting the length of their stay, their accommodation preferences, and immersive experiences to enjoy Parisian and French culture according to their interests (categorized as History & Culture, Food & Wine, Fashion & Style, Modern Paris, Family-Friendly, or Active & Wellness).

With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only risk-free way to secure attendance to the Games as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, said: "We are delighted to launch, together with On Location, the first ever global e-commerce platform offering hospitality for the Olympic Games that will be accessible to all budgets. Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world's most beautiful cities. A celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River. Our "Games Wide Open" concept is

reflected through this innovative platform, which will open up hospitality to members of the public, allowing them to make their once-in-a-lifetime experience even more special."

Paul Caine, President of On Location, said: "We believe that attending the Olympic Games should be an experience of a lifetime and, together with Paris 2024 and the IOC, we have worked to develop a newly elevated and innovative Hospitality offering that has guaranteed tickets to attend the sport of your choice.

We have something for everyone for whatever their hearts desire. We couldn't be more excited to bring unforgettable Hospitality experiences for fans and their loved ones to The City of Light."

Created to ensure the best Olympic Games Paris 2024 experience, the Hospitality packages offer fans around the world the chance to watch, engage, and embrace the thrill of the Olympic Games. They can enjoy an extraordinary suite of Hospitality experiences in private or shared spaces, each having a different level of premium Hospitality service.