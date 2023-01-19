Rwanda: Govt to Build Tvet Centre of Excellence in Every District

Following a fund secured from the Korean Exim Bank, the Ministry of Education through the Rwanda TVET Board (RTB) has kicked off with a feasibility study phase to establish TVET Centres of Excellence in all 30 districts of the country.

Speaking during a planning workshop that brought together different stakeholders with an aim of deriving the objectives and operational strategies for the future of the to-be-established centres on January 18, Paul Umukunzi, Director General of RTB, said that it is expected that the first students will be enrolled in the schools in the next two years, adding that the schools will serve as role models to all other schools in the district in basic education.

READ ALSO: TVET: Reshaping Rwanda's future of work

The Ministry of Education has mandated the Centre for Global Creation and Collaboration of the Sangmyung University based in South Korea to develop a feasibility study for the centres. It will determine the project scope, programmes and components by identifying the strategic positioning of each TVET Centre of Excellence.

Umukunzi disclosed that the feasibility study is expected to end in late June, adding that some schools will be built, others expanded while those with existing infrastructures will be provided with modern technology equipment.

He declared that these schools will be aligned with top skills of the future and fourth industrial revolution, including artificial intelligence, the internet of things, industrial automation and big data management as well as production and manufacturing technology.

Umukunzi also said that the schools will not only teach but also conduct research, helping students to come up with projects that respond to challenges available in the country.

READ ALSO: Plans underway to boost quality of education in TVET schools

According to Umukunzi, the TVET Centres of Excellence will also be tailored to meet what the districts want to achieve, the major projects that are in the country as well as the skills needed by private sector personnel.

He noted that the schools will be equipped with modern technologies as well as competent facilitators, helping their graduates to be competent in both local and regional markets.

Parfait Busabizwa, Executive Secretary of the Southern Province, expects the schools to come up with specific solutions for particular districts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If a district needs a workforce in the agriculture sector, the graduates from that school can help it solve that particular challenge," he said. "For instance, Nyanza would need a TVET Center of Excellence that has a tourism programme as it has many touristic places. Nyaruguru needs agriculture-related programmes because of its tea plantation, and Kamonyi has several mineral sites and so a school with mining programmes would be of help."

Busabizwa also mentioned that during the feasibility study phase, there is also a need to consider what is needed by neighbouring countries, especially for districts that border them, to help graduates from TVET Centres of Excellence to tap into the regional labour market.

READ ALSO: TVET curriculum revised to meet job market demand

Jeanne Umutoni, Vice Mayor in Charge of Social Affairs in Rwamagana District, said the district specifically needs a TVET Center of Excellence with programmes related to electricity and industrial production, as well as mining and tailoring, given that basic facilities are already available.

She said the school would increase the skilled and competent workforce as well as infrastructure and reduce employment in the district.