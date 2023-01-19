Zimbabwe: Golf Administrator Thompson Jets in

ROYAL and Ancient development manager responsible for Africa, Eden Thompson, is in the country where he is expected to help establish one golf body.

Previously, Zimbabwe Golf Association was the golf mother body but did not have total control of other golf components like the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union, the Zimbabwe Professional Golf Association and the Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association who are all independent.

The R and A is an organisation which was established in 1754 at St Andrews, Scotland, and is recognised as the world's leading authority on the rules of golf (except in the US).

It also organises the Open golf competition.

Thompson is expected to meet with the all the golf bodies in the country, the Sports and Recreation Commission, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Tirivashe Nheweyembwa, the ZGA administrator, said as a golfing community they are happy to host a high profile golf administrator like Thompson.

"As ZGA we are thrilled to be hosting Thompson, a high profile golf administrator who arrived in the country today (yesterday) and will be here until Sunday.

"We will deliberate on several topics and main issue to be discussed will be the formation of one golf body in the country, something that has been on the table for a while.

"We will also discuss about development programmes that we are currently implementing.

"Eden will also take time to attend the 2023 opening tournament on the ZGA calendar, the Dugmore Trophy Tournament, at Bulawayo Golf Club on January 21-22," said Nheweyembwa.